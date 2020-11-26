Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,608,887 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 732,836 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.09% of Walmart worth $365,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 18.4% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $137.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,642,085 shares of company stock worth $235,787,712 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $151.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.02 and its 200-day moving average is $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

