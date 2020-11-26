Warehouse REIT PLC (WHR.L) (LON:WHR) Hits New 52-Week High at $122.00

Warehouse REIT PLC (WHR.L) (LON:WHR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 122 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 121.50 ($1.59), with a volume of 1039479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 111.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 110.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.48 million and a P/E ratio of 15.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. Warehouse REIT PLC (WHR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.79%.

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

