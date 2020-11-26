Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Hits New 1-Year High at $119.97

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $119.97 and last traded at $119.74, with a volume of 3747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTS. Oppenheimer began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.25.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.25 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $1,929,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 50,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $5,806,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,193 shares of company stock worth $8,787,741. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

