Wedbush Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $560.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $500.00 to $560.00 in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Tesla from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $271.46.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $574.00 on Monday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $65.42 and a 1-year high of $574.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $544.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,494.79, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $20,318,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,974 shares of company stock worth $75,301,295. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Tesla by 1,259.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Tesla by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

