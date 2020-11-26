Wei-Ming Shao Sells 1,000 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.47, for a total value of $219,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, November 20th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $111,260.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $220,680.00.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $270.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,252.29 and a beta of 0.72. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $277.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSTR. Citigroup raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BWS Financial raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

