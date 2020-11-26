Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

NYSE:WBT opened at $9.83 on Monday. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 245.75 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Welbilt will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 1.4% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 164,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 7.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 9.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

