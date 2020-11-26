Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WBT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Welbilt from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $17.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.75 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Welbilt will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Welbilt by 3,273.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 3,244.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Welbilt during the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Welbilt during the third quarter worth $71,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

