William Blair Begins Coverage on Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

William Blair began coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leslie’s has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.89.

Leslie’s stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

In other Leslie’s news, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 193,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $3,296,062.00. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 107,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,830,067.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock valued at $166,634,910.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

