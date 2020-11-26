William K. Aulet Sells 5,072 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Director William K. Aulet sold 5,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.55 million, a PE ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 0.33.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 32.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

