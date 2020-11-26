Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.17.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of WSM stock opened at $112.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $114.65.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $3,637,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at $48,504,338.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,710.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,867,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $645,175,000 after acquiring an additional 325,025 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,808,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,377,000 after buying an additional 1,176,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,631,000 after buying an additional 113,724 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 574.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,034,000 after buying an additional 697,173 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,402,000 after buying an additional 44,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.