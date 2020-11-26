Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) CEO Edward J. Wehmer Sells 14,173 Shares of Stock

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $840,600.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $58.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.59. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $71.95. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $426.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,474,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,696,000 after purchasing an additional 371,808 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,678,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 678,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,611,000 after acquiring an additional 245,402 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTFC. ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

