Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) CEO Edward J. Wehmer Sells 14,173 Shares

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $58.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $71.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $426.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 788.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

