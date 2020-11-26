Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) CEO Edward J. Wehmer Sells 14,173 Shares

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63.
Shares of WTFC stock opened at $58.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $71.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $426.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 788.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
