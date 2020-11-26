Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) in a report issued on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LESL. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.89.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $19.99 on Monday. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $25.84.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 107,651 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,830,067.00. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 193,886 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $3,296,062.00. Insiders sold a total of 9,795,357 shares of company stock valued at $166,634,910 in the last 90 days.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

