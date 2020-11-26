Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Sells $833,325.00 in Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director H. Benjamin Samuels sold 33,333 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 560,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,009,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.67). Equities research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 508,935 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,240,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.