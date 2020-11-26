World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $115.87

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.87 and last traded at $115.09, with a volume of 1034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.88.

WRLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. The firm has a market cap of $808.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.79.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $1.29. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $145,239.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $145,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,614 shares of company stock worth $730,371 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 349.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.