Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James set a $8.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Yamana Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.72.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $5.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 58.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,360,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,854,000 after buying an additional 6,791,719 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at about $17,415,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,690,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,485,000 after buying an additional 2,264,667 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 120.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,103,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,157,000 after buying an additional 2,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

