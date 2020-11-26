Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.40 Million

Equities analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to report $137.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.60 million and the lowest is $135.80 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $137.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $546.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $540.20 million to $549.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $565.88 million, with estimates ranging from $543.40 million to $590.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXGN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1,986.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 44.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $17.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.57, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.05.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

