Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.80.

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $203.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.76 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.17 and its 200 day moving average is $111.11. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $205.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.32 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $548,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.