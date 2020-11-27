$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) to announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. Newell Brands reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1,402.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 640.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 35,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWL opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 33.45%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

