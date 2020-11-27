$0.66 EPS Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Paychex posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $1,123,335.96. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $93.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.16. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $94.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

