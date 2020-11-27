$0.70 EPS Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. BankUnited reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BankUnited.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKU shares. TheStreet raised shares of BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Compass Point raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

In other news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $2,201,655.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,244,979.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 10,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $292,842.00. Insiders sold a total of 479,295 shares of company stock valued at $14,224,274 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 183.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 13.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.