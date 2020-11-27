115 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Mirova

Mirova acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $3,443,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 18.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $2,425,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.56.

Shares of NOW opened at $519.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.30 billion, a PE ratio of 147.09, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $537.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $510.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,988.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.42, for a total value of $705,118.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,657,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,532 shares of company stock valued at $31,658,939 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

