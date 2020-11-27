20,308 Shares in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,881,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

MDY opened at $401.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $405.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $370.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.02.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

