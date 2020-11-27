210,212 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 210,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 186.2% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 99.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.72 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.