28,672 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Acquired by Ossiam

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSN opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.95.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSN. TheStreet raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.09.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Read More: Death Cross

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit