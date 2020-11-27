28,672 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSN opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.95.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSN. TheStreet raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.09.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

