3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in 3M were worth $10,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 250.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $177.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

