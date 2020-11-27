9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a rare, orphan and unmet needs focused GI company. It’s advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for Short Bowel Syndrome, a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., formerly known as Innovate Bioph, is based in Raleigh, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NMTR. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 21st. Maxim Group began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 461,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,070.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 763.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 107,348 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter worth $147,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a gastrointestinal platform company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 analogue for SBS; Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease; and NM-003, a long-acting GLP-2 analogue, which is under orphan indication selection.

