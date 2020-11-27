Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform under weight rating on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

NASDAQ:ABST opened at $10.15 on Monday. Absolute Software has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0601 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Absolute Software stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 164,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. Absolute Software makes up approximately 1.6% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Absolute Software as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.