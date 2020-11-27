Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AXDX. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accelerate Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $8.15 on Monday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $464.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 697.50%. Equities analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $373,625.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. 51.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

