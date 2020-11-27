Adam Christopher Ellis Sells 5,000 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Adam Christopher Ellis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,772 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $83,160.00.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.25. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $38.39.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.34 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,109,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $12,758,000 after buying an additional 75,110 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,283 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,041,359 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $28,512,000 after buying an additional 245,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

