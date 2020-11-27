Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Adial Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Adial Pharmaceuticals and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals N/A -132.76% -121.28% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals -96.09% -17.37% -15.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adial Pharmaceuticals and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$8.59 million N/A N/A Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals $87.99 million 66.59 $67.97 million ($0.84) -67.88

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Adial Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Adial Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.9% of Adial Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Adial Pharmaceuticals and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals 0 2 10 0 2.83

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $75.46, suggesting a potential upside of 32.34%. Given Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Adial Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals beats Adial Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. It is also involved in the development of JNJ-3989, a third-generation subcutaneously administered RNAi therapeutic candidate to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; AMG 890 to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; and ARO-AMG1 for treating undisclosed genetically-validated cardiovascular target. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a license and research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop RNAi therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

