ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives $12.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADTN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ADTRAN from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 20.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,011,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,143,000 after acquiring an additional 676,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ADTRAN by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 141,266 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 85.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 888,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 409,806 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 17.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 848,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 204.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 706,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after buying an additional 473,940 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $601.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 1.29. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

