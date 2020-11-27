Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on A. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.13.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.56 and a 200 day moving average of $96.38. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $118.96. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $258,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,818.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.