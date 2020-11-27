Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Increased to $515.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $432.00 to $515.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Align Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $487.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Align Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $416.64.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $473.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $420.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.49. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $507.05. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.75.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.83, for a total value of $7,252,525.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,662 shares of company stock valued at $70,079,524. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $148,017,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 425.8% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 332,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,256,000 after purchasing an additional 269,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 139.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,470,000 after purchasing an additional 228,120 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 88.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 213,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth $51,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

