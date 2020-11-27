Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at SVB Leerink

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $90.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $125.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.80. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.50) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $5,487,431.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,060,720.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $82,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

