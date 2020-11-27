Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $90.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a hold rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $125.45 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.80.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The company had revenue of $125.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $5,487,431.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 65,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,060,720.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,954,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,424,000 after acquiring an additional 842,211 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 618.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 441,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 380,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,901,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,614,574,000 after acquiring an additional 355,379 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,074,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,923,000 after acquiring an additional 269,322 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

