AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 59,878 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,878 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TU. Mirova bought a new stake in TELUS in the third quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of TELUS by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

NYSE TU opened at $19.21 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $20.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.