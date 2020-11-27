AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,991 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 347.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 145.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stephens raised CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Evercore ISI raised CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.52.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $92.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $93.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.34.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.