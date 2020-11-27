AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $64.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.95. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.