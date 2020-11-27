AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 13,436 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after buying an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,954 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $76.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.23. The company has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,002 shares of company stock valued at $21,248,416. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

