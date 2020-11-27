AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 22,522 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Truist Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $972,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $2,817,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,158,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,620,000 after buying an additional 228,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $13,344,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. Argus raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.37. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,355 shares of company stock valued at $228,825 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

