AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 2,555 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 10.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 12.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total transaction of $18,346,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total value of $5,037,521.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,331,134.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,787 shares of company stock valued at $43,080,783 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.77.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $195.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.10. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $206.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

