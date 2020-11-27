AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 42,551 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 869.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,551 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 4,495.6% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 135,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 132,081 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 99.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,710,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after acquiring an additional 853,859 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 552.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 171,796 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $2,531,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 17.2% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

Citigroup stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average is $48.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

