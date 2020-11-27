AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 4,600 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 325.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Illumina by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Illumina by 60.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 626.7% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.22.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $66,671.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at $461,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,891 shares of company stock valued at $8,582,040. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $303.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.29. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

