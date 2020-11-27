AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 494.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $146.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $153.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $3,387,286.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,762.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $3,015,414.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,616.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,378 shares of company stock valued at $34,773,316 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

