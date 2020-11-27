AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,788 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 94.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth about $77,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.02. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.52.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

