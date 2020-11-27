AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 20.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 6,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 33,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HIG. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Shares of HIG opened at $46.58 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift purchased 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,178,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

