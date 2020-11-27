AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 117.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,898,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,233 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 13.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,522,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,663 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Amdocs by 44.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,125,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,293 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at about $45,595,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 3,507.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 663,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,369,000 after purchasing an additional 644,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.34.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

DOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

