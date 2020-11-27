AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 1,073.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $84.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.98.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

