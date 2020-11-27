AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 313.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 36.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 280.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of FNV opened at $130.48 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.87, a PEG ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.55 and a 200-day moving average of $142.62.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.13.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.